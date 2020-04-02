Google Pixelbook sees $285 discount to new all-time low at $714

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Google Pixelbook 1.2GHz/8GB/128GB for $713.97 shipped when adding these two filler items to your cart. Price reflected at checkout. Typically selling for $999 direct from Google, right now it’s marked down to $900 at Best Buy. Today’s offer saves you $285, beats the best we’ve seen prior by $85, and marks a new all-time low. Powered by ChromeOS, Google’s Pixelbook sports a touchscreen display alongside a folding 2-in-1 design and built-in access to Assistant. A 1.2GHz processor is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It sports a 10-hour battery life for all-day work sessions and when it is time to plug in, you’ll find a USB-C charging port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 645 customers and we praised its premium hardware in our hands-on review.

A notable way to leverage some of your savings from today’s offer would be on grabbing the Google Pixelbook Pen for $130. Adding this accessory into the mix amplifies your ability to mark up documents, take notes, or unleash your creativity with some digital drawing.

For a more affordable Google-friendly experience, we’re still seeing a $220 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 256GB. Having fallen to a new all-time low, you can score the Android tablet for $529.

Google Pixelbook features:

Google Pixelbook is the first laptop with the Google Assistant built in. Its super thin, 4-in-1 design includes a long-lasting battery and 7th Gen Intel® Core processor. It also comes with all the apps you already know and love including Youtube, Infinite Painter, Google Play Movies, Evernote, Slack, Lightroom, Google Photos and many more.

