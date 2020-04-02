Google Pixelbook sees $285 discount to new all-time low at $714

- Apr. 2nd 2020 9:29 am ET

0

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Google Pixelbook 1.2GHz/8GB/128GB for $713.97 shipped when adding these two filler items to your cart. Price reflected at checkout. Typically selling for $999 direct from Google, right now it’s marked down to $900 at Best Buy. Today’s offer saves you $285, beats the best we’ve seen prior by $85, and marks a new all-time low. Powered by ChromeOS, Google’s Pixelbook sports a touchscreen display alongside a folding 2-in-1 design and built-in access to Assistant. A 1.2GHz processor is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It sports a 10-hour battery life for all-day work sessions and when it is time to plug in, you’ll find a USB-C charging port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 645 customers and we praised its premium hardware in our hands-on review.

A notable way to leverage some of your savings from today’s offer would be on grabbing the Google Pixelbook Pen for $130. Adding this accessory into the mix amplifies your ability to mark up documents, take notes, or unleash your creativity with some digital drawing. 

For a more affordable Google-friendly experience, we’re still seeing a $220 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 256GB. Having fallen to a new all-time low, you can score the Android tablet for $529.

Google Pixelbook features:

Google Pixelbook is the first laptop with the Google Assistant built in. Its super thin, 4-in-1 design includes a long-lasting battery and 7th Gen Intel® Core processor. It also comes with all the apps you already know and love including Youtube, Infinite Painter, Google Play Movies, Evernote, Slack, Lightroom, Google Photos and many more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google

Google
Chromebook

Chromebook
Verizon

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go