A 17-inch laptop fits in Solo’s Altitude Mac Backpack at $60 (Save $20), more

Amazon is offering the Solo Altitude 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack for $59.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $8 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in over a year. With an abundance of compartments throughout, owners will be ready to wield everything from cables and keys to a water bottle and MacBook. Speaking of its laptop compartment, there’s enough room for devices up to 17-inches in size, making this option more accommodating than most of its competition. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted the Samsonite Kombi 4-Square Backpack for $70.22 shipped at Amazon. That’s nearly $15 off the typical rate there and is the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked. This bag focuses its efforts on accommodating devices like MacBook Air and or iPad Pro with room for options that feature a 13.3-inch screen or smaller. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If neither of the options above have persuaded you to immediately pull the trigger, consider the AmazonBasics Campus Backpack for $15. This more affordable alternative is ready for laptops as large as Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, ensuring it fits the bill for a many existing notebooks.

Oh, and don’t forget that Peak Design is having a sitewide sale right now. Head over to our roundup to save up to 40% off its bags and accessories.

Solo Altitude 17.3-inch Laptop Backpack features:

Solo’s Altitude Backpack is designed to take on every adventure with lightweight, ultra durable parachute nylon, sports aviator inspired hardware and military grade Velcro for attaching an urban cool patch (optional)

Multi compartment: Roomy, padded interior laptop compartment ideal for most popular 13.3 Inches to 17.3 Inches MacBooks, laptops and Chromebooks. Dedicated pocket for iPad, Tablet or E readers

Exterior Organization: Large front pocket with organizer section to store cables, pens, cards, phones, keys, wallet, books, etc.. Two side pockets and water bottle holder

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!