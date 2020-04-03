Get this $7 Kershaw multi-tool pocket knife at one of its best prices yet

Amazon offers the Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife for $7.22 Prime shipped. We saw it hit this price briefly last month before quickly selling out. Today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen over the last year. This compact knife packs a 1.4-inch blade that collapses when not in use. A built-in lanyard makes it an easy buy for your everyday carry setup. There’s also a bottle opener on the backside, so you know it’s a solid addition to any tailgating afternoon, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Consider going with this alternative from Bartech Pro for a more affordable option. You’ll drop the built-in bottle opener functionality, but with solid ratings, it’s still a nice buy. It also ditches the lanyard holder for a shorter chain on the end.

Kershaw Cinder Pocket Knife features:

1. 4-inch upswept tip blade is made of high-performance 3Cr13 stainless steel with good corrosion resistance

Compact handle features glass filled nylon scales over a steel frame with easy access to the liner lock

Capable of accomplishing many everyday basic tasks including, opening packages, cutting zip-ties, breaking down boxes, removing bottle caps, stripping small wire and more

Compact design is easily carried in pockets, purses, backpacks, briefcases, emergency kits, on lanyards or on key chains

