Today only, save $120 on LG’s V40 ThinQ Android Smartphone at a low of $330

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the unlocked LG V40 ThinQ Android Smartphone for $329.99 shipped. Typically fetching $450 these days, it just dropped to $350 at Amazon and Best Buy, with today’s offer besting that by an extra $20, saving you a total of 26%, and marking a new all-time low. Sporting a 6.4-inch HDR OLED FullVision display, LG’s V40 ThinQ comes loaded with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. On the back of LG’s handset you’ll also find 12MP, super wide-angle, and 16MP telephoto zoom lenses. There’s also a built-in fingerprint sensor, all-day battery life, and an IP68 waterproof rating. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Another notable feature here with the LG V40 ThinQ is that you’ll be able to take advantage of a built-in microSD card slot for extra storage. So grabbing Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $22 is a no-brainer way to leverage your savings here, as you’ll get plenty of room for photos, movies, and more.

We’re also still seeing a $70 discount on Motorola’s Moto G8 Plus, which offers a different Android experience for $205. You won’t get the same triple camera setup or the OLED display, but it’s a more budget-friendly option to consider.

LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone features:

Take perfect shots of great moments with this unlocked LG V40 ThinQ smartphone. Triple rear cameras automatically provide standard, super-wide-angle and telephoto zoom versions of a captured image, and the AI Cam and AI Composition features let you shoot artistic photos. Compose flattering selfies and group shots with the dual front cameras of this 64GB LG V40 ThinQ smartphone.

