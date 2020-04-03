Today, popular exercise platform Peloton has announced a new batch of content focused on kids and parents alike. Peloton Family is available starting today with a handful of classes available for exercise enthusiasts of all ages. This new batch of content can be accessed through the brand’s iOS or Android app, along with the Peloton Bike and Tread. During this time of social distancing, Peloton is making all of its digital content available for free over the course of 90-days. Head below to learn about all the new classes and how to sign-up at no cost.

Peloton Family arrives with kid-friendly content

Peloton already has a huge library of content that’s available to subscribers, covering just about every type of cardio and strength workout imaginable, alongside stretching and meditation classes as well. Today’s announcement expands Peloton’s reach even further with a fresh batch of family-focused content that’s expected to grow over time.

All told, there are four classes coming to Peloton Family at launch, with something for all ages. However, most of the classes are designed for kids over the age of five. Here’s a brief overview:

Fit Family Fun – Ages 5+ Join Jess Sims in this full body, family-friendly educational workout that includes cardio and strength training. Families with kids age 5 and older will get active and have fun in this Fit Family Fun class.

Fit Family Strong – Ages 10+ Join Jess Sims in this full body, family-friendly educational workout that includes cardio and strength training. Families with kids age 10 and older will get active and have fun in this Fit Family Strong class.

Fit Family Brain Break – Ages 5+ These classes incorporate quick movements and engaging storytelling designed to give families a break and let their bodies and minds get creative. Inspired by childhood classics like Musical Chairs and Freeze!, Family Brain Breaks are a great way to get your family up and moving, to reset and refresh.

Family Meditations – All ages

This series of meditation classes is designed with the family in mind. Appropriate for all ages and all experience levels.

Start a trial for FREE Interested in trying Peloton Family? Perhaps just the library of content for yourself? Go to this page and start a FREE 90-day trial of Peloton Digital. It’s typically limited to 30-days, but during this time of social distancing, it’s been expanded to nearly 3-months. On top of the new Peloton Family, you’ll have access to a library of cycling, running, yoga, and strength classes to dive into. Learn more here. 9to5Toys’ Take This is awesome. On top of expanding to a 90-day FREE trial, Peloton is rolling out even more options for the entire family. I’ve been using my Peloton bike for a while now, as have many other 9to5’ers, and I’ve really come to appreciate it. That’s even more true during our current situation where it’s more difficult to get out an exercise. Source: Peloton

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!