Save 50% on RAVPower’s 24W/3-port solar USB charger, now $40 shipped

RAVPower is currently offering its 24W/3-port Solar Charger for $39.99 shipped with the code COME50 at checkout. Normally $80, it goes for $75 for non-Prime members at Amazon right now, though those with Prime can get it for around $64 shipped with you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re wanting to go off-grid for a bit or just enjoy some time by the lake without bringing a generator, this solar panel is a must-have. It’ll give up to 24W of power through three 2.4A USB ports. Given that it’s a solar panel, you won’t need to plug anything in, just set it in the sun and enjoy recharging your devices. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for this solar-powered portable battery. It only has two USB ports, each providing 2.1A of power. But, it functions as a battery, allowing it to work even when no sunlight is present. At $25 Prime shipped, it’d be a great option to grab if you’re on a tighter budget.

RAVPower Solar Charger features:

Clean Energy Source: High-efficiency solar cells harness the power of the sun to convert up to 21.5-23.5% of solar power when exposed under direct sunlight

Frontier Fast Charging: 85% circuit conversion unleashes a blazing fast charging speed, 2.1A under direct sunlight or up to 5.6A max using the 3 USB ports

Intelligent iSmart Transmission: Senses the optimal charging current for connected devices, smartly sending a charge with the surest safety & reducing charging time

