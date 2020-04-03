Save 50% on RAVPower’s 24W/3-port solar USB charger, now $40 shipped

- Apr. 3rd 2020 3:43 pm ET

0

RAVPower is currently offering its 24W/3-port Solar Charger for $39.99 shipped with the code COME50 at checkout. Normally $80, it goes for $75 for non-Prime members at Amazon right now, though those with Prime can get it for around $64 shipped with you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re wanting to go off-grid for a bit or just enjoy some time by the lake without bringing a generator, this solar panel is a must-have. It’ll give up to 24W of power through three 2.4A USB ports. Given that it’s a solar panel, you won’t need to plug anything in, just set it in the sun and enjoy recharging your devices. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for this solar-powered portable battery. It only has two USB ports, each providing 2.1A of power. But, it functions as a battery, allowing it to work even when no sunlight is present. At $25 Prime shipped, it’d be a great option to grab if you’re on a tighter budget.

For other great charging gear, you’ll want to check out our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup. Today, we’ve got an 18W USB-C Power Delivery charger at $16, plus many more great deals.

RAVPower Solar Charger features:

  • Clean Energy Source: High-efficiency solar cells harness the power of the sun to convert up to 21.5-23.5% of solar power when exposed under direct sunlight
  • Frontier Fast Charging: 85% circuit conversion unleashes a blazing fast charging speed, 2.1A under direct sunlight or up to 5.6A max using the 3 USB ports
  • Intelligent iSmart Transmission: Senses the optimal charging current for connected devices, smartly sending a charge with the surest safety & reducing charging time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
RAVPower

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide