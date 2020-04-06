A MacBook Air + iPad Pro fit well in Samsonite’s Kombi Backpack: $50 (50% off)

- Apr. 6th 2020 1:59 pm ET

$50
0

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Kombi Backpack for $50 shipped. That’s 50% off compared to what Best Buy is charging and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $2. Whether your daily driver is MacBook Air or iPad Pro, this sleek backpack is ready to haul either, or both. It’s made specifically with 14-inch laptops in mind, making it a forward-thinking solution for Apple’s currently-rumored MacBook Pro. Fleece-lined pockets ensure that you don’t have to worry about device scratches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to reign in those smaller accessories? If so, I highly recommend picking up a Cocoon GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer for $16. It sports “a rubberized woven elastic object retention system” that allows you to keep gear nice, neat, and held right where you’d like.

Have a 15 or 16-inch MacBook Pro? Wenger’s Synergy Backpack may be a better fit. It’s currently on sale for $58.50, which is 20% off what you’d typically spend.

Samsonite Kombi Backpack features:

  • CONSTRUCTED of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details
  • PADDED LAPTOP compartment fits up to 14″ laptop
  • SMARTSLEEVE slides over upright handles for easy mobility

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Backpack

Backpack
Samsonite

About the Author