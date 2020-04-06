A MacBook Air + iPad Pro fit well in Samsonite’s Kombi Backpack: $50 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Kombi Backpack for $50 shipped. That’s 50% off compared to what Best Buy is charging and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $2. Whether your daily driver is MacBook Air or iPad Pro, this sleek backpack is ready to haul either, or both. It’s made specifically with 14-inch laptops in mind, making it a forward-thinking solution for Apple’s currently-rumored MacBook Pro. Fleece-lined pockets ensure that you don’t have to worry about device scratches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to reign in those smaller accessories? If so, I highly recommend picking up a Cocoon GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer for $16. It sports “a rubberized woven elastic object retention system” that allows you to keep gear nice, neat, and held right where you’d like.

Have a 15 or 16-inch MacBook Pro? Wenger’s Synergy Backpack may be a better fit. It’s currently on sale for $58.50, which is 20% off what you’d typically spend.

Samsonite Kombi Backpack features:

CONSTRUCTED of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details

PADDED LAPTOP compartment fits up to 14″ laptop

SMARTSLEEVE slides over upright handles for easy mobility

