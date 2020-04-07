Blink XT2 2-Camera security system drops to $140 (Reg. $180), more from $55

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Blink XT2 2-Camera Smart Security Kit for $139.99 shipped. Normally selling for $180, today’s offer saves you over 22%, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and matches our previous mention for the second-best we’ve seen to date. Blink’s XT2 features 2-years of battery life on a single set of batteries, alongside 1080p recording, motion detection, two-way audio, Alexa integration and more. Each of the two included cameras also features a weather-resistant design. Plus, with free cloud storage, you won’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to rewatch clips from up to a year in the past. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 19,000 customers. Head below for more from $55.

Update: Amazon is now offering a series of discounts on Blink Indoor Home Security Cameras, headlined by its 3-camera set for $149.99 shipped. Down from $190, today’s offer saves you 21% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Blink’s home security cameras are wireless and feature 2-year battery life as well as a built-in motion sensor alarm which helps protect your home. They also tout the notable inclusion of free cloud storage, saving you from shelling out cash for monthly subscriptions. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 7,500 customers.

Other notable Blink deals at Amazon:

This morning Amazon also kicked off its latest sale, discounting nearly its entire Alexa lineup with deals from $20. You’ll find smart displays, Alexa speakers, and more included in this batch of deals, which you’ll find all the details on right here. For the latest from Amazon’s smart security brand, Blink mini just hit the scene with 1080p feeds and a compact design.

Blink XT2 2-Camera Smart Security Kit features:

Monitor your property with this Amazon Blink two-camera system. The durable construction supports indoor and outdoor use, while the customizable motion detection helps reduce false alarms. Wi-Fi compatibility and live-view recording offer convenient viewing using an iOS or Android device. This Amazon Blink two-camera system has a 110-degree viewing angle and supports 720p and 1080p video for a clear image.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!