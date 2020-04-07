Bundle GoPro HERO7 with a $50 GC and official travel kit for $330 ($410 value)

Best Buy offers the GoPro HERO7 Black Action Camera bundled with the official Travel Kit and a $50 gift card for $329.99 shipped. Those extra goodies will be automatically added in cart. While the camera goes for $330 usually, there’s plenty of extra value here. On top of the $30 credit, you’re also scoring an accessory kit which adds in another $50 in value. All told, you’re saving over 20% and scoring one of the best offers to date. HERO7 Black is headlined by 4K recording, a waterproof design rated to 10-meters, and the brand’s HyperSmooth image stabilization. On the back, you’ll also find a touchscreen for editing settings or reviewing footage. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

Included in the featured bundle, you’re also getting the Travel Kit which has a carrying case, HERO7 cover, and a tripod. That gives you pretty much everything needed to kickstart your action camera kit, though a perfect way to complete the package would be to grab an extra battery in order to extend shooting sessions. An official one paired with a charging dock will run you $45 at Amazon.

If you’d prefer to take your photography game airborne, right now a $504 discount has brought the DJI Mavic 2 Pro Quadcopter to one of its lowest prices yet. Get all the details on this offer right here.

GoPro HERO7 Black Action Camera features:

Film underwater scenes in 4K with this 12-megapixel GoPro HERO7 action camera. Its HyperSmooth stabilization feature lets you capture shake-free videos, and it withstands submersion up to 33 feet without a waterproof case. Stream captured videos from this rugged GoPro HERO7 action camera on Facebook Live via the companion app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!