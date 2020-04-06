Save $504 DJI Mavic 2 Pro Quadcopter at one of its lowest prices yet

- Apr. 6th 2020 4:56 pm ET

0

Verizon is currently offering the DJI Mavic 2 Pro Quadcopter for $1,224.97 shipped when adding these two filler items to your cart. Price reflected at checkout. Typically fetching $1,729, today’s offer is $375 under Best Buy’s current sale price, and matches our previous mention for one of the best prices to date. Mavic 2 Pro pairs a 31-minute flight time with enhanced omnidirectional obstacle sensing and other high-end features. Plus, a 20MP 4K camera and gimbal system upgrade your aerial photography game. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 595 customers and you can head over to DroneDJ for extra details.

For novice flyers who are looking for a more affordable way to brush up on their piloting skills, the DJI Mavic Mini is a much more compelling buy at $399. This compact drone comes equipped with 3-axis motorized gimbal, allowing it to capture ”ultra-smooth footage” 2.7K Quad HD videos from the sky alongside 12MP aerial photos. On a full charge, you’re looking at 30-minutes of flight time. 

If you’d rather upgrade your on-the-ground photography, this morning we spotted a 45% discount on Aukey’s Ora Clip-On Camera Lens at $16.50.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro Quadcopter features:

Take amazing aerial photos and videos with this DJI Mavic 2 Pro aircraft. It has a powerful 1-inch CMOS sensor to capture 20-megapixel 4K images and an adjustable-aperture lens for clear footage in various lighting situations. This DJI Mavic 2 Pro aircraft has 8GB of internal storage and supports microSD cards up to 128GB.

