Launch apps faster and get more downloads on the App Store with Jaamly, now $30

It takes developers up to 11 hours to launch a new app on the App Store. With Jaamly Mobile App Launcher, you can cut that time down to just 1.5 hours and boost your growth at the same time. Right now, you can get a Jaamly lifetime solo plan subscription for just $29.99 at 9to5Toys Specials.

From creating screenshots to writing essential metadata, there are many tasks to be completed before your new product will feature on the App Store. Available on Mac and iOS, Jaamly is designed to streamline the process.

Through one simple interface, you can input the name, subtitle, description, keywords, and age rating for your new or existing app. Upload the icon for your app, and Jaamly will create versions at all the required resolutions.

You can also capture screenshots and change the background to an eye-catching color. Jaamly even lets you upload your string file and request a translation service to make your app international.

In combination, these features can help to boost your App Store Optimization (ASO) score by 112%. It’s easy to see why Jaamly is rated at 5 stars on Product Hunt.

Order the Solo plan for $29.99, Startup plan for $39.99, or Enterprise plan for $99.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!