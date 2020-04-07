It’s now time for Tuesday’s best Android app deals. Every day at this time we collect all of the most notable price drops from Google Play and beyond for your at-home entertainment. Today we have 2D platformers, anti-gravity racing, minimalist puzzlers, action RPGs, as well as “realistic painting and drawing.” More specifically, you’ll find deep deals on titles like AceSpeeder3, Up Left Out, Shan Gui, Spanish-English Translator, Dark Rage, ArtRage, Spirit Roots, and many more. The complete collection is waiting for you below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Spirit Roots:

Long ago, on the outskirts of a small, but undoubtedly, very warlike star system, armed conflict raged for a hundred years among the system’s inhabitants. The fighting was so fierce that in the end only one small piece remained of each of the planets. At that point, the inhabitants of all of the planets decided that they would have to stop fighting in order to survive. So, they stitched together the remaining pieces of their worlds into one large planet with a single, absolute condition: no one could violate anyone else’s borders.

