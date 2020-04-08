Bypass a costly upgrade with Motorola’s One Action Unlocked Smartphone at $263

Amazon is offering the Motorola One Action Unlocked Smartphone for $263 shipped. That’s up to $86 off the typical rate there and is within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. This smartphone sports a 6.3-inch display, triple camera system, and 128GB of storage comes standard. Once armed with it, you’ll be ready to snap portrait photos and choose your preferred service provider ranging from AT&T to Sprint, T-Mobile to Verizon, and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Swing by our launch coverage to learn more.

Reduce spending even further when opting for BLU G9 Pro at $200. This unlocked smartphone also features a triple camera array. The display measures 6.3-inches and is comprised of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to help it survive impacts better than what you’d find in standard screens.

No matter which phone you choose, a pair of truly wireless earbuds is a great way to round things out. We just spotted LG’s new, bacteria-killing TONE Free headphones for $150. This is the first price drop to date, slashing $50 off typical pricing. We’ve also spotted Apple AirPods for $123.

Motorola One Action Unlocked Smartphone features:

Triple camera system (12MP, 5MP, 16MP). never miss a moment with a Fast-focusing camera, add a beautiful blur effect to portraits, and enhance your photos using advanced Imaging software.

Ultra-wide action video camera. Record thrilling videos in any light, fitting 4X more of the scene in your frame. Plus, enjoy the convenience of holding your phone vertically while filming in landscape format.

6.3″ CinemaVision (21:9) display. Enjoy a cinematic experience on an ultra-wide full HD+ display Designed for one-handed use.

