Save 30% on PowerA’s Zelda Wireless Switch Controller at a low of $35, more

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA Zelda Satin Blue Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller for $34.99 shipped. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer is the first notable price cut we’ve seen, a 30% discount, and a new all-time low. It features a chrome blue colorway complete with a Legend of Zelda decal to polish off the design. Other notable inclusions are Bluetooth compatibility, motion controls, and 30-hours of usage on a single set of batteries. If you’re in the market for a traditional gamepad for Switch, this is a much more affordable option compared to Nintendo’s own Pro Controller. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More details below.

Amazon is also offering the PowerA Super Mario Everywhere Messenger Bag for $25 shipped. Down from $35, today’s offer saves you nearly 30%, beats our last mention by $3, and is a new Amazon all-time low. This bag sports an official seal of approval from Nintendo and thanks to its 2-in-1 travel system, features an internal Switch case that pairs with the Mario-themed design. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 175 customers.

Speaking of controllers, Sony finally showed off what its new PS5 controller, the DualSense, will look like. Yesterday we got a first look alongside details on its adaptive trigger system and other new features. Learn all about it right here.

PowerA Zelda Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller features a Princess Zelda design on blue satin Chrome, motion controls, advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect play-time) or add your own rechargeable batteries.

