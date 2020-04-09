Home Depot offers Husky and DEWALT garage organization systems up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select garage organization systems and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is Husky’s 4-foot Solid Wood Top Workbench for $246.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $380 but generally is listed at $350. Today’s deal is $15 less than our previous mention. This low-profile workbench offers a “durable” wood platform, drawer, and pegboard storage system. It’s ideal for setups where space may be at a premium. Includes a single drawer as well for extra storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Another standout is this DEWALT 48-inch 3-Shelf Wire Rack System for $129.99. That’s down $70 from the regular going rate and $20 less than our previous mentions. This model offers enough strength for 2-tons of weight and is NSF-certified, so it’s good to go for just about any use case, including storing food. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on essential garage organization accessories, plus closet systems, and more.

Husky 4-foot Solid Wood Top Bench features:

Combining storage space with functionality is this 4 ft. Solid Wood Top Workbench with Storage. It can withstand extreme temperatures and high humidity so it’s fine to place in your basement, workshop or garage. This workstation supports up to 1,675 lbs. with its solid wood work platform. Easily access your tools like screwdrivers with the included holders at either side of the bench. . It also includes a full width big drawer to store tools and various items and pegboard to neatly organize tools.

