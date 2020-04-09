After detailing some of the new titles coming to Stadia this morning, it’s time to dig in to today’s best Android app deals. We are seeing some fantastic titles from Ironhide, sports management experiences, classic virtual board games for the whole family, and fully 3D space sims. Today’s roundup is highlighted by titles like Ticket to Ride: First Journey, Zombie City Defense 2, Iron Marines, Legends of Andor, Kingdom Rush Origins, SimpleRockets 2, and many more. A complete list of today’s best Android price drops is waiting for you below.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s most notable Google/Android deals are headlined by Google Home at one of its best prices yet, the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell, and $100 off the ASUS Chromebook 14. However, we also still have deep deals on Motorola handsets including the Moto Z4 and the One Action (unlocked). For our on-going and new Android accessory offers, hit up this morning’s roundup and the latest Anker Amazon sale from $11.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Iron Marines:

From the creators of the award winner, Kingdom Rush saga comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. Fight challenging real time strategy sci fi battles on amazing and unknown planets. Command brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids and robot armies in a galaxy far far away. PLAN, ATTACK AND BEAT ALL THE ENEMIES ADAPTING YOUR STRATEGY by changing the role of your troops even in the thick of the combat, from ranger to sniper, from flamethrowers to missile launchers.

