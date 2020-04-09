After detailing some of the new titles coming to Stadia this morning, it’s time to dig in to today’s best Android app deals. We are seeing some fantastic titles from Ironhide, sports management experiences, classic virtual board games for the whole family, and fully 3D space sims. Today’s roundup is highlighted by titles like Ticket to Ride: First Journey, Zombie City Defense 2, Iron Marines, Legends of Andor, Kingdom Rush Origins, SimpleRockets 2, and many more. A complete list of today’s best Android price drops is waiting for you below.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Ticket to Ride: First Journey FREE (Reg. $2)
- Boxman : The Casual Game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow FREE (Reg. $1)
- Word Tower PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Zombie City Defense 2 FREE (Reg. $2)
- Aron Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Analog Eternity – Palette Eternity FREE (Reg. $1)
- Iron Marines $1 (Reg. $3)
- Legends of Andor $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- Flat Dark Evo – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- SimpleRockets 2 $3 (Reg. $5)
- SimpleRockets $1 (Reg. $3)
- SimplePlanes – Flight Simulator $2 (Reg. $5)
- Dictadroid – Voice Recorder $1 (Reg. $4)
- PowBall Renaissance $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile $6 (Reg. $9)
- Coloring Book+ $1 (Reg. $7.50)
- Kingdom Rush Origins $1 (Reg. $3)
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers $1 (Reg. $2)
For our on-going and new Android accessory offers, hit up this morning's roundup and the latest Anker Amazon sale from $11.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Dualix – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Word Mania PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Mystic Guardian PV FREE (Reg. $3.50)
- Jumpies 3 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tic Tac Toe Jumbo Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Robo Two VIP FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet $2.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Café International $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Root Explorer $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Magic Fluids $1 (Reg. $3)
- Speccy – Complete Sinclair ZX $3 (Reg. $5)
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Infinite Flight – Flight Simulator $1 (Reg. $5)
Iron Marines:
From the creators of the award winner, Kingdom Rush saga comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. Fight challenging real time strategy sci fi battles on amazing and unknown planets. Command brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids and robot armies in a galaxy far far away. PLAN, ATTACK AND BEAT ALL THE ENEMIES ADAPTING YOUR STRATEGY by changing the role of your troops even in the thick of the combat, from ranger to sniper, from flamethrowers to missile launchers.
