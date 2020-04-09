Save up to 46% on Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and WONDERBOOM 2 speakers from $80

Update: Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. That’s an extra $40 off the previously-tracked sale price and is the best we’ve seen.

Amazon currently offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy. Good for a 20% savings, today’s offer comes within $8 of our previous mention and matches the Amazon all-time low. Delivering up to 15-hours of 360-degree audio playback, BOOM 3 touts a water-, dust-, and drop-proof design backed by an IP67 rating. This speaker also has Ultimate Ears’ Magic Button for effortless control of your music and can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Update: Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $169.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $200, that saves you $30 and matches the Amazon all-time low. This model sports a higher-end audio array than the BOOM 3 alongside 20-hours of playback per charge.

Amazon is also offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Deep Space for $79.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Down from $100, like you’ll find for the other styles at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 20%, is the lowest we’ve seen in months, and comes within $10 of the all-time low from December. WONDERBOOM 2 touts a more compact design than the BOOM 3 featured above, alongside 13-hours of playback per charge, an IP67 rating, and 360-degree sound. Over 820 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our review.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $20 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 51,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is a super-portable wireless speaker built for adventure. It rocks immersive 360° sound with deep bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note. But BOOM 3 also hangs tough. It’s seriously waterproof, dustproof, and drop proof which means you can bring vibes anywhere.

