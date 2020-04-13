Aukey’s 2.5-inch USB-C HDD/SSD enclosure is yours for under $9 Prime shipped

- Apr. 13th 2020 5:12 pm ET

0

Aukey Store US via Amazon is offering its USB-C 2.5-inch SATA HDD/SSD Enclosure for $8.95 Prime shipped with the code XE2CTDCQ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally around $14, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Whether you just upgraded your computer from a standard HDD to an SSD, or just have a spare drive laying around, this enclosure is a must. It takes your existing drive and makes it accessible via USB-C, which means it’ll natively hook up to Apple’s latest MacBook’s and iPad Pro’s. Plus, the sleek design requires no external power, making it even more portable. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the USB-C design to save a bit of cash. This HDD enclosure from ORICO is available for $8 Prime shipped. While it’s a buck less, you’ll still get USB 3.0 transfer speeds and enjoy a portable design.

If you already have a USB 3.0 external HDD, but it’s not a USB-C model, then we’ve got a great option for you. This 2-pack of Rangkie USB-C Adapters is available for $8 Prime shipped on Amazon. Through these, you’ll be able to easily plug up your legacy devices to brand-new computers and tablets with ease.

Aukey HDD Enclosure features:

  • Convenient External Storage: Turn a 2.5″ SATA hard drive or SSD (with 1.5Gbps, 3Gbps, or 6Gbps data transfer rate) into a portable external hard drive
  • SuperSpeed Performance: Rapid data transfer rates up to 5Gbps through the USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) port with UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) support for up to 70% faster performance compared to traditional BOT (Bulk-Only Transport) mass storage access over USB 3.1 Gen 1
  • Compact Design: Lightweight, portable disk enclosure for your USB-C laptop turns drives from old computers into portable storage or backup drives, and protects your data wherever you go

