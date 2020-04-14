Coffee makers from $50: Capresso 10-Cup, job site brewer, more (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the stainless steel Capresso 10-Cup Coffee Maker (MG900) for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 at Target and Walmart, today’s deal is a solid 50% off and the best we can find. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low. Capresso’s MG900 is housed in a stainless steel frame with a a built-in filtration system. Featuring an LCD display and a 10-cup capacity, this model is great for mornings when you need to brew up an entire carafe for the whole family or friends. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

We also spotted the OXX COFFEEBOXX Job Site Single Serve Coffee Maker for $109.99 shipped at Home Depot. This rugged option regularly fetches closer to $200 and currently sitting at $150 on Amazon. Designed for use on the “toughest job sites,” features include a 1,500-lb. crush resistance, protection against dust and less than ideal weather, plus an 85-ounce capacity. Rated 4+ stars.

But if it’s just a basic brewer you’re after that won’t break the bank, Amazon’s highly-rated 5-Cup Coffeemaker with Glass Carafe will likely do the trick at $22. Otherwise, check out this deal on the Mr. Coffee Automatic Dual-Shot Espresso/Cappuccino System at $77 and head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Capresso 10-Cup Coffee Maker:

Prepare your morning cup of joe with this Capresso coffee maker. It’s made from stainless steel for durability and to reduce calcification, and it prepares coffee in seven minutes for a quick caffeine fix on rushed mornings. This Capresso coffee maker has a 10-cup capacity to support family-size java habits.

