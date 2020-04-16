elago’s throwback AirPods case with carabiner is $10 Prime shipped

elago via Amazon offers its iPod-esque AirPods Case with Keychain for $9.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Today’s deal is down from the usual $13 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon in 2020. This throwback-style case features heavy iPod vibes with a false scroll wheel on the front and classic gray and white colorings. You’ll also find one of elago’s usual keychain carabiners on the side, which makes it easy to attach your AirPods to a bag. All ports and features like wireless charging are accessible with this case, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want to save further? Ditch the throwback design and go with this third-party case that’s available in a number of color options for $6. You’ll of course miss out on the vintage vibes above, but this option does provide a silicone casing alongside a carabiner to attach on a backpack or belt clip. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,700 Amazon customers.

Need a new pair of headphones? Jump over to our guide for all the latest deals across a wide range of styles, including earbuds, over-ears, and more.

elago AirPods Hang Case features:

ANOTHER RETRO CLASSIC FROM elago was designed to bring back some SERIOUS NOSTALGIA of using an older music player.

THE PROBLEM WITH MOST CASES ARE that they don’t fit correctly and don’t protect from drops well. ELAGO CASES ARE MADE WITH premium silicone and a special coating applied inside the cap to PREVENT IT FROM FALLING OFF to give you the BEST DROP PROTECTION!

HELP YOUR AIRPODS STAND OUT BY protecting it with a case that is MADE TO STAND OUT. The HINGELESS DESIGN allows you to access all functions and features of the AirPods

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!