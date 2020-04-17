Samsung Galaxy Smartphones at up to $150 off: S10e $400, more from $250

B&H currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Typically selling for $350, today’s offer is $25 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve tracked on an unlocked model. Samsung’s Galaxy A50 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a built-in fingerprint sensor. Around back you’ll find a triple-camera array comprised of the main 25MP, 123-degree 8MP, and 5MP depth sensors. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB bundled with a $50 gift card for $399.99 shipped. You’ll need to pair the smartphone with your preferred carried to lock-in the offer, and activation fees do apply. Typically you’d pay $500 for the handset, with the added credit amounting to $150 in savings. Samsung’s Galaxy S10e delivers a budget-friendly flagship Android experience with a 5.8-inch screen, wireless PowerShare, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 340 customers and learn more in our hands-on review.

Right now you can still save $300 on Google Pixel 4/XL at new all-time lows alongside the Moto One Action which has dropped to $250. And of course, you’ll find all of the best Android game/app deals in our daily roundup.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Android Smartphone features:

Stay connected with this Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone. The 6.4-inch Full HD+ display provides crisp, detailed visuals and accurate touch operations, while the 64GB of storage offers plenty of space for your applications and media files. This Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone has 12GB of RAM for working with multiple windows simultaneously, and the 4000 mAh battery offers up to 14 hours of internet usage time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!