OnePlus 6T is still a great Android phone from $280, today only

Today only, Woot offers the OnePlus 6T 128GB Android Smartphone for $299.99. If you’re willing to go the open-box route, it drops to $279.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically goes for $360 with today’s deal beating our previous mention by up to $20. OnePlus 6T arrives with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and 128GB worth of storage. Pairing the Snapdragon 845 and 8GB of RAM delivers solid performance across the board. Dual cameras round out the list of notable specs. It has solid ratings so far at T-Mobile and we agreed in our hands-on review.

Make the most of your savings today and grab the Spigen Liquid Armor Case at $13. It comes with an ultra-slim design that’s form-fitting and made to add protection without bringing too much bulk to your device. It’s also made of an anti-slip service, so hopefully, you won’t have to deal accidental drops. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

OnePlus 6T features:

The OnePlus 6T balances proven features, focusing on speed and smoothness, to set a new industry standard. It’s built for a premium experience, with a cutting-edge in-display fingerprint sensor, Fast Charge technology, and dual cameras that nail every detail night or day.

