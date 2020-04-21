Following the launch of Plugable’s expansive 14-port Thunderbolt 3 dock, the company is unveiling a more compact solution today that’s still powerful enough to run two 4K displays at once. Even better, those using a Thunderbolt 3 port instead of standard USB-C will be able to run both displays at 60Hz thanks to having two DisplayPort inputs onboard. Additional connectivity includes three USB-A 3.2 ports, Ethernet, and two extra USB-C inputs. The new Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock not only supports Mac and PC, but also iPad Pro, making it a versatile option that’s flexible enough to accommodate many use-cases. Continue reading to learn more.

New Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock packs a punch

The latest dock from Plugable sports a Titan Ridge Thunderbolt chipset which equips it with enough power to satisfy many needs. Using the bundled 0.8-meter Thunderbolt 3 cable, owners will be able to take full advantage of 40Gb/s performance, if their host device supports it.

Thankfully Plugable embraces the differences between MacBooks, PCs, and iPad with backwards support for all USB-C equipped devices. If your device supports full-blown 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 3, dual 4K60 awaits. Those with a PC or iPad using USB-C could be limited to 4K30 or 1080p at 60Hz.

“A lot of businesses and households struggle with finding the right docking station that connects to the different types of devices they might have under their roof. We take the guesswork out of choosing between Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C, and our new Dual Display Docking Station does just that,” says Bernie Thompson, Founder of Plugable.

Pricing and availability

The new Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock has a sticker price of $179. It’s already available for order on Amazon and early adopters are able to shave $20 off until end of day on April 28 when using coupon code TBT3UDC1.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you use a modern MacBook Air or Pro, you can probably get by with a more basic hub. I do. My go-to is AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub and it costs quite a bit less. That being said, it does take two Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of one and still relies on a standard power MacBook power adapter for passthrough charging.

So if you want an option that’s always left at a desk, wields 60-watt charging, and offers several additional USB Type-C and Type-A ports, then the latest Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock is certainly worth a look. Just be sure to scope out the company’s behemoth 14-port option as well to see which is more suitable for your needs.

