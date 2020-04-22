Lately we’ve seen an influx of gaming-focused projectors. Optoma debuted not one, but two of them in the second-half of 2019, and now BenQ is hot on their heels with a shiny new offering of its own. The new BenQ gaming projector delivers 3,500-lumens of brightness, which should theoretically do well in a wide variety of environments. Support for HDR is onboard, bringing higher contrast and a more colorful picture into the mix. That’s great and all, but the real appeal for gamers comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 8.3-millisecond input lag. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest BenQ gaming projector sports high refresh rate, low input lag

When it comes to gaming, high resolution is often not nearly as coveted as a high refresh rate. BenQ is addressing this boost in its new TH685 projector. Once armed with this unit, gamers will be able to see twice as many frames per second on supported platforms. Not only does gameplay look smoother, it can also provide a competitive edge when playing against others relying on a 60Hz display.

BenQ makes hooking up a PC or game console to its latest projector simple with two HDMI 2.0 ports in tow. When either is utilized, input lag will only be 8.3-milliseconds, once again providing a competitive edge. The lamp inside of this projector products 3,500-lumens of brightness, helping ensure that it remains visible in a wide variety of lighting conditions.

“The new TH685 creates spectacular visuals in any lighting environment, so consumers can enjoy high-quality content anywhere in their home,” said Steve Yang, director of BenQ Corporation.

Pricing and availability

BenQ’s new TH685 gaming projector is available for purchase now. It’s priced at $799, which is on par with competition seen in Optoma HD39HDR and GT1080HDR. It can currently be nabbed from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.

9to5Toys’ Take

I purchased my first projector over 5-years ago, I am still using it to this day and am happy to report that I have yet to replace the original lamp. This should serve as a testament to the longevity you can expect in the latest BenQ gaming projector. It’s rated to deliver up to a 15,000-hour lamp life, which theoretically offers 120-minutes of usage per day for 20-years.

This along with a 120Hz refresh rate and 8.3-millisecond input lag make it a long-term gaming investment worth considering. It’s a shame that the output resolution tops out at 1080p, but that’s how BenQ is able to deliver 120Hz at a competitive price point. I mean, Alienware’s 4K display with 120Hz costs several thousand dollars, and this BenQ gaming projector clocks in for a fraction of that.

