Score a pair of Klipsch’s Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $250 (Save $199)

Amazon is currently offering a pair of the Klipsch R-41PM Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $249.99 shipped. Typically selling for $399, this pair recently dropped for $299, like you’ll find direct from Klipsch, today’s offer saves you up to $149 and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Klipsch’s bookshelf speakers pair a 4-inch woofer with a 1-inch tweeter and a two-way speaker design. Powered by a 50W internal system, this pair is an ideal solution for your home theater system or audio editing workstation. Plus with Bluetooth support, it’ll easily pair with your Mac, Apple TV, and other devices. There’s also a built-in digital amplifier, analog mini jack port, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More details below.

Complete your new audio setup with a pair of wall-mounted speaker stands at just $29. Bringing these into the mix let you get the perfect angle for the speakers and free up some space on your home entertainment console.

If you plan on picking up some speakers to expand a surround sound setup, we’re also seeing a discount on a pair of Polk’s Series S15 Bookshelf monitors. Currently you’ll find them for $154, down from the usual $199 price tag.

Klipsch R-41PM Bookshelf Speakers features:

A truly powerful, small Form-Factor music Monster packed with Kirsch acoustics with integrated power and Bluetooth wireless technology. With an integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth wireless technology, digital optical, analog RCA and USB inputs, your R-41PM is the best performing, most versatile monitor on the planet.

