Protect your AirPods with Twelve South’s AirSnap Case at $24.50 (Save 30%)

- Apr. 23rd 2020 1:20 pm ET

$35 $24.50
Amazon offers the Twelve South AirSnap Twill AirPods Case for $24.53 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $35, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats the previous price cut by $4, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Twelve South’s AirSnap wraps your AirPods in a stylish twill covering and sports a built-in clip for attaching to your backpack and more. It’s compatible with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case for AirPods and on the bottom there’s a cutout for easily charging with a Lightning cable. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can check out our announcement coverage for a closer look.

Save even more by bringing home this more budget-friendly AirPods case for $8 at Amazon. It lacks the premium design of the featured Twelve South offering, and includes a carabiner to secure the case to your bag. It also comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 11,800 customers.

If you’d rather trade the twill stylings for an iPod-themed option, elago’s throwback AirPods case includes a carabiner. It’s currently on sale for $10, saving you 23% from the going rate.

Twelve South AirSnap Twill AirPods Case features:

AirSnap Twill is a premium case tailored to protect your AirPods while also keeping them close by. Slip your AirPods Charging Case into AirSnap, fasten the metal snap, and your pricey ear buds are safe and sound, but still easily accessible. Hook the swivel clip on AirSnap to a backpack or bag so your AirPods are right where you left them when you need them. When your battery is low, you can charge your AirPods via Lightning, or simply place the case on your Qi charger.

