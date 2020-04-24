Bundle Google Pixel Slate with a keyboard and pen for $499 ($797 value), more

Amazon is currently offering the Google Pixel Slate Intel Core m3 Tablet bundled with the official Keyboard and Pen for $499 shipped. While the tablet just received a permanent price cut to $499 by itself, adding in the extra accessories amounts to an overall value of $797, saving you 37%. The entire experience here is centered around a 12.3-inch touchscreen molecule display. Google has armed its Pixel Slate with 64GB of on-board storage, as well as 8GB of RAM and 10-hours of battery life. Plus, throw in the keyboard and pen, and you’ll be ready to improve productivity whether it’s for creative or professional tasks. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. More details below.

For those who can live without the bundled keyboard and pen, Amazon also has the Google Pixel Slate by itself for $429.98. That’s $69 off the going rate, $14 under our previous mention, and one of the best we’ve seen to date.

If you’re in the market for something a bit more affordable to surf the web, we’re seeing Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e at new all-time lows from $330. There’s $70 in savings to be had on multiple configurations, which you’ll find all the details about right here. You can also score Acer’s Chromebook Spin 11 at $279.

Google Pixel Slate m3 features:

Experience the power and portability of this Google Pixel Slate tablet. Featuring a 12.3-inch touch-enabled Molecular Display and dual front-facing speakers, this tablet delivers gorgeous visuals and vibrant audio for an immersive entertainment experience. This Google Pixel Slate tablet keeps you connected all day with up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!