Score an exclusive $100 discount on SwellPro’s Spry Plus Waterproof Drone

Wellbots has teamed up with us to offer 9to5 readers the SwellPro Spry Plus Waterproof Drone for $888.30 shipped when code 9TO5FLY has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching closer to $990, today’s offer saves you $100, comes within $30 of our previous mention from November, and is the best we’ve seen this year. SwellPro’s Spry Plus features an entirely waterproof and buoyant design that means you can fly this drone just about anywhere, even near rivers and the like. Its compact design is under 10-inches long and and you’ll enjoy around 20-minutes of flight time per charge. A built-in camera allows you to capture aerial photos and videos, as well as provides FPV feeds to the remote. Over 90% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

SwellPro Spry Plus Waterproof Drone features:

Introducing the new Spry Plus Waterproof Drone New GPS for 50% more accuracy Reinforced body Faster and more responsive The Spry drone is engineered to be waterproof and buoyant. Purpose-built for action in the harsh marine environment with specially coated motors and corrosion resistant materials throughout. Land and take off from the water with total peace of mind. First-ever Waterproof Remote Controller – Relax and enjoy total freedom while filming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

