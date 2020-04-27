Add this 6,000-lumen LED bulb to your garage or workshop to see it all at $24

- Apr. 27th 2020 6:44 pm ET

0

KPBOTL (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the JMTGNSEP 6,000-lumen LED Light Bulb for $23.99 Prime shipped with the code UH9LATPQ at checkout. This is down from its $40 going rate and is a match for our last mention. Offering a whopping 6,000-lumens of light output, this bulb is perfect for workshops, garages, and areas that just need to be brighter. It screws into a normal E26/E27 socket, making it super easy to install. There’s no hanging required, just screw it in and you’re ready to go. Not quite sure how bright 6,000-lumens would be? Well, a normal 60W equivalent LED bulb only has around 800-lumens of light output, making today’s lead deal more than seven times that brightness. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Not all light sockets can handle a behemoth bulb like today’s lead deal. Well, this 6-pack of 100W LED bulbs is available for under $19 Prime shipped. Each one provides around 1,150-lumens of output, giving you a combined 6,900-lumens, which offers a bit more brightness than today’s lead deal.

Want to find even more deals for going green? Our Green Deals roundup is a daily post that you’ve got to check out. Today, we’ve got electric lawnmowers, dimmer switches, and more available.

JMTGNSEP LED Light Bulb features:

3 panel aluminum framed LED light is a perfect replacement for any indoor bulb that uses a medium base ceiling socket. The garage led light can be adjusted for direct down light or easily move the three panels to light up a larger area, meet different required working light and shades.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Green Deals

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

