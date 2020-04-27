Suaoki’s 60W portable solar panel is a summer must-have at $120 (Reg. $160)

Suaoki Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60W Portable Solar Panel for $119.99 shipped with the code F2AXXI6R at checkout. Down from its $160 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether or not you’ve got any big travel plans once things return to normal, having a solar panel around is a must. This will ensure that you can recharge your gear when not near a wall outlet. Plug it up to a portable power station and run a mini-fridge while camping, or just use it to recharge your MacBook if you’re at the park. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For something that has a built-in battery, this solar power bank is a great option. It offers 10000mAh of power and even includes a LED flashlight to illuminate the way. Thanks to its solar panel, you’ll just need to set it in the sun to recharge. However, you can still plug it in should it be darker outside. At $27 shipped on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Don’t forget to swing by our Green Deals guide. Today’s roundup includes tankless hot water heaters from $60, which, if you’ve never used one, then it’s time to upgrade.

Suaoki 60W Portable Solar Panel features:

Compatible with most battery pack on the market, building up a Portable-Solar-Generator System together with Suaoki/Enkeeo/Goal Zero Yeti/Webetop/Paxcess/ROCKPALS power source. For smartphones and tablets(iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy), GPS, digital cameras, etc. Ideally suited for outdoor life and even unexpected power outages.

