Play a game of Monopoly Speed in just 10-minutes, now down to $15 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Speed Board Game for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. It carries a $21.50 MSRP and regularly sells for $20 at Amazon. Today’s deal is within $1 of the all-time low, 25% off the going rate, and the best we can find. As the name suggests, you can play this version of the classic board game in just 10-minutes. It essentially takes place in rounds where each player has a token with a matching die, and then everyone rolls and buys at the same time. If the traditional version has always seemed a bit slow for you, this is the one you want. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While it takes about 5-minutes longer to complete a single game, you can save even more with the Monopoly Deal card game. This is a card-based version of the classic that will only run you $5 at Amazon and carries stellar reviews from over 1,700 customers.

More board games still live:

Go score yourself a free copy Cards Against Humanity Family Edition. The company released this version of the game for free and you can just print out the whole set at home. But if you don’t think the board and card games will keep the kids occupied, go check out all of our LEGO deals including these offers from $12.

More on Monopoly Speed:

PLAY IN UNDER 10 MINUTES: In the mood to play the Monopoly game but don’t have a lot of time? Players can actually finish the Monopoly Speed board game in less than 10 minutes

PLAY IN TIMED ROUNDS: This quick-playing Monopoly board game is played in rounds. The timer counts down each round’s buying stage and trading stage

EVERYONE BUYS AT ONCE: No need to wait your turn! Each player has a token and matching die. During the buying stages, everyone rolls and buys at the same time

