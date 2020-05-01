Home Depot patio essentials sale takes up to 40% off Hampton Bay, more

Home Depot is gearing up for spring with a nice outdoor patio furniture sale this week. Free shipping is available for all on a wide selection of love seats, umbrellas and more. Our top pick is the Layton Pointe 5-piece Conversation Seating Set for $349. That’s down $80 from the original price and $50 off the regular going rate. This bundle includes 5-pieces with a glass top side table, two chairs, two ottomans, and cushions. You’ll receive everything needed to upgrade an outdoor seating area as warmer weather rolls in. Rated 4.4/5 stars. You can check out the entire sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is the Beacon Park Brown Wicker Outdoor Lounge Chair for $249. You’d typically pay $50 more for this stationary lounge chair. It’s the best price we can find by over 10%. These chairs feature an all-weather wicker that “withstands the elements” with a powder-coated, rust-resistant steel frame offers “durable support.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of Home Depot’s offerings in the latest outdoor patio sale. Be sure to also swing by our coverage of these Ryobi mower deals if you’re looking to get your lawn in shape.

Layton Pointe Seating Set features:

Lounge in luxury with the Layton Pointe 5-piece Wicker Seating Set. Designed for smaller spaces, this set includes a glass top side table, 2 cushioned chairs and 2 ottomans that nest under the chairs for easy storage. Powder coated steel frames and a weather-resistant wicker rattan construction means this set will offer long-lasting style in your outdoor retreat. The cushions are part of Home Depot’s Choose Your Own Color program; choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!