Sony has now launched a wide-ranging Games Under $20 sale. This digital PSN sale replaces the now expired PlayStation Spring Sale with a host of new titles for under $20 to sit alongside the on-going Big in Japan event. From Far Cry and Star Wars titles to Call of Duty content, LEGO games, and much more, there are hundreds of new deals available for PlayStation gamers. Head below for all the details.

Games Under $20 sale

Today’s Games Under $20 sale features over 360 discounted titles from stellar indie games like The Escapists and Blasphemous to classics like Super Star Wars and plenty of newer releases. Other highlights include Assassin’s Creed Origins (check out the reveal of the new 2020 AC game here), DARK SOULS II, Far Cry 5, Fallout 4, Ghost Recon Wildlands, and many more.

You can browse through the rest of the Games Under $20 titles right here or get a full overview of everything in the sales event here. According to the official PlayStation blog post, the new PSN sales event will be live from now through Wednesday, May 13.

But before you go score some games under $20 in today’s PSN sale, be sure to go scoop up the April PS Plus freebies while you still can. Sony just unveiled the May slate so time is running out on this month’s free titles. PlayStation Plus memberships are still on sale for $35 too. And don’t forget, everyone can score the Uncharted Collection and Journey for free until next week alongside Pac-Man Championship Edition 2.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming PlayStation 5 can be found right here, including the new DualSense controller, and your best bet at locking-in a pre-order.

More Details from Sony:

Games Under $20 sale: Love a bargain? Been on the fence about picking up a particular game? Had your eye on that bundle for longer than you can remember? Wait no longer. Games Under $20 hits PlayStation Store tomorrow with a treasure trove of titles ready to be enjoyed for less…save big on Far Cry 5 and battle a doomsday cult across the sprawling open world of Hope County. Scoop up Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition for an endless adventure in the ultimate space opera. Dare to take on competitive fighting with EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition – and so much more.

