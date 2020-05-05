Each month we highlight a few of our favorite fan-made models vying for attention from LEGO to become official kits through its Ideas program. While most don’t end up on store shelves, we’re now getting a look at the next batch of creations that have locked in the required support and are now being reviewed by LEGO. With potential kits like the Tesla Cybertruck, Untitled Goose Game, and a Zelda build on the docket, there are an unprecedented 26 models for LEGO to consider in its Ideas spring review. Head below for all the details.

LEGO Ideas spring review highlights 26 builds

For its most recent review round, LEGO is taking 26 different Ideas creations into account. The entire lot has already managed to secure the required 10,000-supporters, meaning it’s just up to LEGO to work out the details on which of the builds are worthy of official set status.

Amongst all 26 builds are plenty of creations that span pretty much every corner of the LEGO lineup. From brick-built recreations of iconic movies and games to incarnations of real-life vehicles, there’s no shortage of interesting builds this time around. Most notably, there’s a LEGO Tesla Cybertruck, SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and plenty of others. Some creations we’ve previously shown the spotlight on have also made it into the finalists. This brick-built Hyrule Castle is easily a standout, but there’s also an Indiana Jones vignette, and more.

Another highlight is a Technic Snow-groomer by builder redera00. Aside from how awesome the creation is, this project is noteworthy in the regard that it’s the first time a Technic build has managed to make it to a LEGO Ideas review.

With over double the number of creations making the cut this time, it’s unclear if LEGO plans to turn more of these models into official sets or not. It could very well mean fans will have extra creations to assemble, or that more of the projects get cut.

Previous Ideas review round is coming to a close

LEGO is also noting that its previous review from 2019 is also coming to a close. With sets like the Seinfeld apartment, Breath of the Wild Stables, and a Planet Express Delivery Ship being evaluated, we’re eagerly awaiting the results. Given that LEGO is still working through a backlog of its Ideas kits, we likely won’t find out which of the 26 creations have been approved for quite some time. It’s likely there’ll be an announcement about the winners towards the end of the year, but don’t expect to see any of these builds hit store shelves until sometime in 2021.

Source: LEGO Ideas

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!