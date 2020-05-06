Amazon’s Commercial-grade Voltage Tester falls to new low of $11.50 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonCommercial Non-Contact Voltage Tester for $11.38 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s at least 35% off what’s it’s been averaging and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This pen-style voltage tester sports colored LED-lighting and a beeping function to help convey current readings. The outer shell is IP67-resistant and ready to withstand drops from up to 2-meters. There’s also a built-in flashlight that’s bound to be helpful when working in dim environments. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

This is far from the only tool we’ve seen go on sale over the last couple of days. In fact, we just spotted Makita’s 47-piece Ratchet and Bit Set for $20. You can also find DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set marked down to the same price.

Need a drill/driver combo? We’ve got you covered with BLACK+DECKER’s 20V Cordless offering at $49. Not only do you get the tool, a battery, and charger, you also garner 30 accessories bound to help you tackle several 2020 projects.

AmazonCommercial Voltage Tester features:

Handheld non-contact voltage tester for taking quick, accurate voltage readings

Compact pen-style design fits easily into a pocket or on a tool belt; backlit LCD display

Colored LED indicator lights and beeping function; glowing tip is easy to see; flashlight function

Dual voltage sensitivity detection; IP67 and 2m drop proof design

