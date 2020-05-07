1-year PS Plus memberships now under $33 + free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $32.79 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is more than $27 off the going rate, roughly $1 below our mention from last month and one of the best prices we have tracked all year. The next best listing we can find right now is over on the Neogames official eBay store at $34.99. This is a perfect time to either jump in for the first time or to extend your existing subscription at a major discount, no matter how many months it might have left on it. PS Plus comes with online multiplayer for your favorite titles, even deeper deals on PSN, and access to the monthly free game library, among other things. Head below for more details.

Here’s everything you need to know about the May PS Plus freebies and don’t forget, you can still download Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free. In case you missed it yesterday afternoon, Sony has now launched a new Hidden Gems sale via PSN with a collection of notable PS4 game deals from $3. You’ll also find all of the latest details on PlayStation 5 right here, as well as information on how to ensure you lock-in your pre-order and a closer look at the new DualSense controller here.

PlayStation Plus memberships:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

