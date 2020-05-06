Sony launches new digital Hidden Gems PS4 sale with deals from just $3

While Sony’s latest Games Under $20 PSN sale is still in full swing, it has now kicked off another notable digital PS4 sales event. This time dubbed the “Hidden Gems Sale,” you’re looking at up to 75% off across the board. While you will find some actual hidden gems in the sale, it’s more like a solid collection of indie titles, some bigger budget offerings, and some party games starting from $3 or so. You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup and be sure to head below for a closer look at our top picks from today’s new PSN sales event.

Top picks from the Hidden Gems sale:

While we are on the topic, PlayStation Plus memberships are currently at one to the best prices of the year and here are your May freebies. Sony’s high-end PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset is down at $100 on Amazon and here are all the latest details on PlayStation 5, plus tips to ensure you get it on day one. And just a quick side note here, RoboCop is in Mortal Kombat 11 now in case you missed it this morning.

More on the Aladdin and The Lion King:

Multiple Game Versions: Play through several different versions of the beloved Aladdin and The Lion King games that have been created over the years, including both console and handheld versions. In-Game Rewind: Instantly rewind any of the games in real-time in order to retry difficult areas. Interactive Game Viewer: View full game playthroughs, with the ability to skip forward, jump in, and start playing at any point. Save Feature: Quickly save your progress in each of the games and continue your adventure wherever and whenever you want.

