A metallic finish adorns Amazon’s 22.8-inch Hardshell Spinner Luggage, now $31

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 22.8-inch Hardshell Spinner Luggage for $30.97 shipped. That’s up to 30% off recent pricing there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This piece of hardshell luggage is compact enough to be used as a carry-on while also delivering plenty of storage for whatever you may need while traveling from A to B. It sports a brushed metallic finish that adds a high-end look to your gear. Despite having a hardshell exterior, this piece weighs under 7-pounds ensuring that a majority of the heft you feel is attributed to what you’ve packed rather than the luggage itself. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We all know how tricky it can be to pack small accessories. That’s why I recommend using some of today’s savings to nab this Cocoon Grid-IT! Organizer for $7. It’s a simple way to keep everything held snugly in place, ensuring you’ll be able to easily find whatever it may be later.

For those times when you want to travel from the office to the couch, consider cashing in on the deal we spotted on LapGear’s Bamboo Lap Desk at $27.50.

AmazonBasics Hardshell Spinner Luggage features:

22.8 inch hard-shell travel luggage case with brushed metallic finish

Can be used as a carry-on but spacious enough for the essentials

Multiple compartments with straps and zippers

Interior capacity: 40 Liters

Weight: 6.77 lbs.

