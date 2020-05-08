This Mr Potato Head has moving lips, sings, and talks at $8 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Mr Potato Head Movin’ Lips Electronic Interactive Talking Toy for $7.97 Prime shipped. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This takes the normal Mr Potato Head that you’re used to and adds a 21st-century twist. There are now electronic moving lips, which help bring this toy up to par with the latest technology. This talking and singing toy is bound to be a hit with kids young and old alike, as it brings back memories of Toy Story from ages gone past. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of Toy Story, get a Slinky Dog Wind-Up Toy for just $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. This is a replica from the latest movie and offers unique and fun interactions thanks to its wind-up nature.

However, if your kids haven’t seen Toy Story 4 yet, well, it’s available to rent on Amazon for just $3 right now. You’ll get 48-hours to watch it from the time you hit play, so why not enjoy the weekend and watch the latest episode in this classic series?

Mr Potato Head features:

Talking, singing toy: the Mr. Potato Head moving’ Lips electronic toy features sounds, songs, and super-silly moving lips. He sings his own version of the hit “lips are moving” By Meghan Trainor

Over 50 phrases and songs: kids aren’t the only ones who will be entertained by this interactive Mr. Potato Head toy, featuring over 40 phrases and 4 song parodies

Includes 10 pieces: The Mr. Potato Head moving’ Lips toy includes 10 pieces including 2 sets of lips, so kids can create funny looks for their favorite Spud, batteries included

