Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub by 3-months for $21.50 (Reg. $45)

CDKeys is now offering 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships for $21.59 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s offer is about $23 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This is great way to extend your existing subscription at a big-time discount. But just remember, if you haven’t transitioned your Live Gold membership over to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet, you can do so for $1. Game Pass Ultimate comes with a host of perks like online multiplayer, digital game deals, monthly freebies, and access to Microsoft’s growing library of on-demand streaming titles. More details below.
Here are all the details on the new additions to Game Pass as well as the latest games to hit Microsoft’s streaming service, including Red Dead Redemption 2.
Yesterday, Microsoft finally unveiled gameplay footage of Xbox Series X, but more importantly a host of new games. You can check out the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla footage along with the rest of the reveal trailers right here. You’ll also find some pre-order offers on the new games in this morning’s roundup alongside today’s best game deals.
And here’s everything you need to know about Xbox Series X, the new Cyberpunk 2077 console, and the upcoming Seagate Storage Expansion Card.
More on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:
- Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game
- Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.
- With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.
- Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!