Amazon has Apple’s urBeats3 Lightning Earphones discounted to $44 (Reg. $60)

- May. 9th 2020 10:21 am ET

$44
0

Amazon is offering the Beats urBeats3 Lightning Earphones for $43.98 shipped. That’s over 25% off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is among some of the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked over the last couple months. If you’re after Beats branding and don’t mind having a wired connection, these earbuds are a great option. You’ll find an ergonomic design and tangle-free cable that aims to deliver comfort and ease-of-use. The earbuds are magnetic, ensuring they snap together automatically for a less-cluttered feel. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t need an in-ear fit, pick up a pair of Apple EarPods for $14. These too are Lightning-equipped, ensuring they’ll work with every modern iPhone and most iPads.

Interested in an over-ear pair of Beats headphones? Swing by yesterday’s deal to find the Beats Studio3 Sky Collection on sale from $190.

Apple urBeats3 Lightning Earphones features:

  • Fine-tuned acoustic design delivers an exceptional listening experience
  • Optimal ergonomic design for all-day comfort
  • Variety of Ear tip options provide individualized fit for noise isolation
  • Tangle-free flat cable and magnetic earbuds offer easy portability

