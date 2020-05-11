Louis Vuitton is, of course, best known for its line of high-end designer goods and fashion. However, the iconic brand is tackling a new category in 2020: bar games. Specifically foosball. In a somewhat surprising move, Louis Vuitton has introduced a top-of-the-line gaming table that blends top-end design with classic bar entertainment. The new Canvas Foosball Table arrives with a pricey MSRP at launch and you won’t be finding these at any retail locations either. Still want to learn more? Hit the jump for full details on the latest release from Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton intros…a foosball table?

The new Louis Vuitton Le Babyfoot foosball table is certainly a departure from what you may commonly think of when it comes to the iconic clothier. But ultimately, ‘LV’ as it’s known, isn’t just in the business of handbags. It’s a luxury brand that centers around luxury lifestyles…and that means every part of your home.

So what does a $75,000 foosball table get you? The Le Babyfoot is a custom made-to-order foosball table ensconced in classic Louis Vuitton designs that are sure to deliver the message that you’re here for the high-end life.

It’s trimmed in Epi leather and ships in your choice of three color options, including pistachio, fuchsia, and cyan. It’s also available in a smoother leather with your choice of two colors.

If you’re at all familiar with Louis Vuitton’s stylings, the Le Babyfoot material source is the same as the brand uses for its popular trunks.

In true Louis Vuitton form, here’s a detailed description:

Louis Vuitton delves into the world of games and leisure to produce the striking Epi Leather Foosball Table. This masterfully constructed item showcases an elegantly shaped top covered in durable Epi leather. The hand-painted players, inspired by a 1921 LV groom illustration, are operated by sleek handles covered in cowhide leather for a comfortable grip.

The latest creation from Louis Vuitton can be inquired about by contacting a local retail location. If you’re hoping to get a run in on the table before purchasing, you’re out of luck. Each Le Babyfoot foosball table is made to order and ships directly to the customer.

9to5Toys’ Take

Obviously, this type of purchase is for the few and far between. But the design is pretty sweet itself. My favorite part is the groom players, made to look like a classic 1921 Louis Vuitton illustration. If you’re lucky enough to have this kind of disposable income, hopefully, you’re also good at foosball. Maybe iPhone cases were a better idea.

Source: Louis Vuitton

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!