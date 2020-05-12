Roku’s Smart Soundbar with built-in media player drops to $150 (Save $30)

- May. 12th 2020 9:19 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Roku Smart Soundbar for $149.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer saves you $30, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Roku’s Smart Sound Bar sports a built-in 4K HDR streaming media player which brings everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV and Disney+ to your home theater. On the audio front, you’ll find an internal array of four 2.5-inch full-range drivers. So in one fell swoop, you’ll be able to outfit a TV with better sound and plenty of extra features. There’s also an HDMI port alongside USB and optical. Over 160 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Ditch the built-in media player capabilities in favor of the VIZIO 32-inch 2-Channel Sound bar for $90. You’ll be giving up the higher-end audio performance here as well, but it’s a notable alternative to our featured deal for those on a tighter budget. 

If you’re after something a little more high-end, we’re still seeing a $100 discount on the AirPlay 2-enabled Bose Soundbar 700, which is at an all-time low. There’s also Roku Premiere at $29 for your 4K HDR streaming needs. Find that and more in our Home Theater guide.

Roku Smart Soundbar features:

Get powerful, immersive sound from this Roku smart soundbar. Four 2.5-inch full-range drivers deliver rich, true-to-source sound reproduction, while the USB and HDMI ports offer easy connection with your TV and smart devices. This Roku smart soundbar comes with a voice remote control that lets you adjust sound and volume settings with your voice.

