1MORE is back with the launch of its Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones. This is the second product with active noise cancellation released this year by 1MORE, and coming at $150, will be a premium contender. Offering IPX5 water resistance, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5, and 20-hours of battery life, these headphones pack quite a few premium features when compared to other models out there.

1MORE’s latest Dual Driver ANC Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones offer a feature that makes them very compelling for the outdoor enthusiast: IPX5 water resistance. This, paired with 20-hours of battery life, means that you can go all day long while using these headphones even in damp or wet conditions. Whether you’re a hiker, landscape photographer, beachgoer, or just someone who enjoys a nice day by the pool, you’ll be able to enjoy these headphones without worry of damaging them should they get wet. Plus, with fast charge, you’ll be able to get an additional 3-hours of listening time after just 10-minutes of being plugged in.

Hybrid active noise cancellation blocks out as much sound as you want

While some ANC headphones only offer one level of noise cancellation, 1MORE is giving you two presets that can be swapped between with the press of a button. Whether you want to let a bit of ambient noise in, or block it all out, just tap that button and toggle between the two ANC levels. Plus, there are multiple microphones and a dedicated DSP (digital signal processor) that analyze and block out both environmental and in-ear noises, giving you the best listening experience possible with up to 35dBs of noise reduction.

“The 1MORE Dual Driver ANC Pro headphones are a welcome addition to our ANC lineup of headphones and expands upon our series which includes the True Wireless ANC launched earlier this year,” says Patrice Chen, 1MORE USA CEO. “As the Pro version, these headphones combine hi-resolution certified sound and premium features all in a convenient neckband form factor which is great for working professionals and audio enthusiasts alike.”

LDAC and AAC for high-quality audio on Android and iOS

To ensure the highest audio quality, 1MORE built these headphones to use both AAC and LDAC codecs, which provide the highest quality audio on both Android and iOS devices. Should you have a LDAC-compatible Android device, you’ll enjoy audio at up to a 990Kbps data rate, which is killer when you consider that standard Bluetooth is only 328Kbps. This means your audio will have “CD-quality sound”, which is always welcomed when enjoying your favorite tunes.

Pricing and availability

1MORE’s Dual Drive ANC Pro Wireless In-ear Headphones will cost $149.99 and are slated to ship May 21.

