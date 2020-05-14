Bring Netflix to life with the CINEMOOD 360 Interactive Projector, $329 (Orig. $499)

Kids often get really involved in their TV shows. But with the CINEMOOD 360, they can actually step into the action. This 360° projector turns any room into an interactive virtual reality experience. You can get the device now for just $328.99 (Orig. $499) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Perfect for keeping the kids entertained at home, CINEMOOD 360 is the top-selling handheld projector on Amazon. This three-inch cube beams bright pictures onto any wall, while the built-in 2.5W speaker delivers great sound.

However, what makes CINEMOOD 360 unique is that the device can display 360° content. This means your kids can feel immersed in TV shows and games, without having to wear a virtual reality headset.

The projector comes with access to Disney content, along with Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, YouTube, AmebaTV, and MOOLT. Your kids can also play a range of interactive games, enjoy 40 digital books, and watch 27 safety videos.

Alternatively, you can mirror your screen to CINEMOOD 360 and load the device with content. The projector supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with 32GB of storage for offline entertainment. On a full charge, you can expect to get five hours of wireless playback.

Usually priced at $499, CINEMOOD 360 is now only $328.99 for a limited time.

