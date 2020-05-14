If you’ve not used Apple Music, a 4-month FREE trial might get you to switch

- May. 14th 2020 7:52 pm ET

Best Buy is offering 4-months of the service for FREE to new subscribers. For comparison, Apple normally offers a 90-day trial and this is a match of our last mention. Apple Music is what I personally use for all of my listenings and I absolutely love it. From the curated stations to finding out what my friends enjoy, it works like a breeze. Plus, Siri natively controls Apple Music, making it extremely simple to find out what you’re listening to, to add something to a playlist, or even to have it turn a new song on. Whether you have a HomePod, Sonos, or Amazon Echo, Apple Music will work for you flawlessly. Learn more about Apple Music here.

Are you in need of a smart speaker to listen to your Apple Music on? Like we said above, it works perfectly with Amazon’s Echo speaker line. You can grab an Echo Dot for $40 at Amazon, and expand your smart home in more ways than one.

Prefer Amazon’s music streaming services? Here’s how you can try the company’s Music Unlimited service for FREE right now if you’re stuck inside.

Apple Music:

Apple Music is the ultimate streaming experience—easily find your favorite artists, discover new music, listen to curated playlists, and play it across all your devices. This Promotional offer is only for first time subscribers to Apple Music.

