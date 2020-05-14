It’s time for all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we spotted some great offers on Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 for Mac this morning to sit alongside the ongoing BundleHunt offer, there are plenty more where those came from. Today’s collection includes one of the best baseball titles on the platform, loads of titles for the kids, police simulation, and classic RPGs. More specifically, you’re looking at solid deals on titles like This Is the Police, R.B.I. Baseball 20, My Town: Pets, Titan Quest HD, SnapNDrag Pro Screenshot, and many more. Your complete lineup of the best Mac and iOS app deals is down below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: ScannerHD Pro – PDF Scan: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 20: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Statistics Calculator++: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Town : Pets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Town : Preschool: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Town : Police: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My City : Popstar: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This Is the Police: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: SnapNDrag Pro Screenshot: $7 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 Special $36, PAC-MAN $2, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Boxed In: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Talene Kids School: FREE (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder X PRO: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight: Director’s Cut: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DISTRAINT 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

Mac: BundleHunt app sale from $2 on 44 top-rated titles

This is the Police:

Dive into a deep story of corruption, crime and intrigue. Take the role of gritty Police Chief Jack Boyd, and come face to face with the ugly underbelly of Freeburg, a city spiraling the drain. Will Jack reach his retirement with a nice stack of bills, or will he end up broken … or worse? Manage your staff, respond to emergencies, and investigate crimes in a city on the brink of chaos. The mafia underworld maneuvers behind the scenes, sinking their claws ever deeper into the city, even as the mayor is ready to exploit every situation to his political advantag

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!