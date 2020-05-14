Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 Special $36, PAC-MAN $2, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition for $35.99 via PSN. Regularly $80, this version is now less than the standard one at Amazon and carrying one of the best prices we have tracked. It is also just slightly above the most readily available deals we have seen on the standard RDR2. Along with the main game it includes exclusive content for Story Mode like the Bank “Robbery Mission & Gang Hideout” and much more. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Undertale, Need for Speed Heat Deluxe, Madden NFL 20: Superstar, FIFA 20 Champion Edition, PAC-MAN 256, and much more. Plus, you’ll find all of the ongoing digital Xbox One and PlayStation sales below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- New PS4 Extended Play sale at up to 50% off
- EA Access 1-year $25 (17% off)
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $31 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Undertale $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $35 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar $24 (Reg. $80)
- FIFA 20 Champions $24 (Reg. $80)
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition $21 (Reg. $70)
- PAC-MAN 256 $2 (Reg. $5)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched via Walmart
- Super Mario Maker 2 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $100)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Snakeybus $9 (Reg. $12)
- Forza Horizon 3 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken $15 (Reg. $25)
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition $25 (Reg. $100)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth $30 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox splinter Cell sale from $3 + free content
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game $5 (Reg. $20)
- Lara Croft GO $2 (Reg. $10)
- ONE PIECE: World Seeker $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $27+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Mafia series gets remaster treatment with new trilogy for PS4, Xbox, and PC
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remake hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC
WHAT THE GOLF? lands on Nintendo Switch later this month
Your next generation summer game reveal event schedule: Microsoft, CDPR, more
Square Enix Anthology offers up 54 games for $39
First Xbox Series X gameplay is here with AC Valhalla and much more
RoboCop comes to Mortal Kombat 11 in new Aftermath story expansion
