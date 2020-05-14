Bring home TP-Link’s Edison-style smart light bulbs for $15 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link KL60 Kasa Filament Amber Smart LED Light Bulb for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $20, it just recently dropped to $17, with today’s offer amounting to 25% in savings and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. With a transparent design that shows off the nifty filament inside, TP-Link’s Edison-style bulb stands out your average smart light. Not only will it make a nice addition to your smart home from the looks department, but also in terms of functionality. This bulb works with Alexa and Assistant, all while not requiring a hub or additional hardware. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing the Soft White style of TP-Link’s Kasa Filament bulb on sale for $14.99 at Amazon. Down from its $20 regular going rate, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in a few months and the third-lowest to date. You’ll find nearly identical features to the lead deal, but with an entirely transparent glass enclosure, as opposed to the amber stylings of the option from above. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For those who don’t want to replace every single bulb in their smart home, Leviton’s Decora Smart Dimmer is a solid alternative. Right now it’s currently on sale for $35, and lets you automate overhead lighting with HomeKit integration. Find that and more in our smart home guide.

TP-Link Kasa Filament Smart Bulb features:

Turn up the brightness to liven up the party or dim the lights for a romantic evening. The 40W (400 lumen) Kasa LED filament bulb lets you set the mood with a vintage aesthetic infused with modern technology, all from your smart phone. LED bulb that looks just like a classical incandescent Edison bulb while still carrying all the energy efficiency of LED.

