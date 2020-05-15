Xbox One X console bundles now up to $160 off: Refurb from $260 or new $300

Dell is now offering the Microsoft refurbished Xbox One X console with The Witcher 3 and an extra PowerA wired controller for $259.97 shipped. Xbox One X with one game is regularly $400, leaving you with a savings of up to $160 today. Just keep in mind, Microsoft has select Xbox One X bundles without the extra controller on sale at $300 for a limited time if you prefer taking the new route. Either way, this is a great opportunity to score the high-end Xbox until you’re ready to fork over some serious cash for Xbox Series X when it launches later this year. More details and an additional GTA V bundle deal below.

Over at Walmart, you’ll find a similar refurbished bundle but with GTA V attached for $269 shipped. The same pricing comparison and additional wired controller add-on applies here as well. Both of today’s refurbished options ship with a 90-day warranty and are the lowest point of entry on Xbox One X we can find right now. You’re also getting some unique game choices with today’s refurb offers that aren’t available direct from Microsoft.

While we are talking Xbox, here are the big game reveals Microsoft dropped earlier this month in its mini Xbox Series X E3. You can browse through the technical specs on the upcoming console here, lock-in your pre-order, and check out the Xbox Series X Seagate Storage Expansion Card.

More on Xbox One X:

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console with Wireless Controller: Xbox One X Enhanced, HDR, Native 4K, Ultra HD Games play better on Xbox One X With 40% more power than any other console, experience immersive true 4K gaming. Watch 4K Blu-ray movies; stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube, among others; and listen to music with Spotify.

